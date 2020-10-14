MI5 boss says threats from China & Russia are “growing in severity and complexity”

DIRECTOR General Ken McCallum said in his first speech that spy threats to the UK from China and Russia are “growing in severity and complexity” while the terrorist threat from Isis and the far right “persists at scale”.

While MI5 have been focusing on counter-terrorism over the last twenty years, some members of the government feel they need to zone in on China and Russia.

MI5 boss McCallum said that the UK faces threats “up to and including assassinations, as the Alexei Navalny poisoning reminds us; threats to our economy, our academic research, our infrastructure and, much discussed, threats to our democracy.”

“The differing national security challenges presented by Russian, Chinese, Iranian and other actors” and said they were “growing in severity and in complexity – while terrorist threats persist at scale,” he said.

McCullum stressed the importance of trading carefully with China because of the financial implications.

“[The UK needs] a broad conversation across government and, crucially, beyond, to reach wise judgments around how the UK interacts with China on both opportunities and risks” he said.

