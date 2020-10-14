Meghan Markle calls social media users ‘DRUG ADDICTS’

MEGHAN Markle who was once an avid Instagramer and blogger has insisted that all social media users are like ‘people who are addicted to drugs’ during her latest virtual summit appearance.

The 39-year-old made the rather hypocritical comparison during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit on Tuesday, October 13, in an online event reserved for guests willing to pay a $1,750 fee.

‘There are very few things in this world where you call the person who’s engaging with it “a user”. People who are addicted to drugs are called users and people who are on social media are called users,’ Meghan said.

‘There is something algorithmically that is in there that is creating this obsession that I think is very unhealthy for a lot of people.

‘I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it and it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it is an addiction.’

Her comments replicate those voiced in recently aired Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, which also drew comparisons between social media users and drug addicts – highlighting that the algorithms used by networks are designed to draw people in and encourage addiction.

Meghan spent many years managing her own personal social media accounts, which she used to promote her work as an actress, along with her lifestyle blog The Tig.

She shared most aspects of her life, like the rest of us, including food pics and holiday snaps.

The mother-of-one recently claimed she was the ‘most trolled person in the entire world in 2019’.

But while Meghan described her experience as ‘almost unsurvivable’, she has not shied away from embracing a very public-facing role since leaving the royal family.

Although Meghan has not had a presence on social media for several months now, she has been happy to use other digital platforms to promote her ideas and beliefs, with the former actress taking part in dozens of virtual summits and appearances over the last six months.