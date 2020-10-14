Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert.com has issued a warning to all UK consumers regarding charges being made to their PayPal accounts.

Many consumers would have or have used PayPal at least once online and will not be aware of the new changes Paypal is making which could end up costly to the consumer.

-- Advertisement --



In Lewis’ latest edition of the MoneySavingExpert.com newsletter, he warns consumers that have a PayPal account which is in inactive will be charged 12 pounds.

However, there is a way to avoid these charges, all you need to do is Log into your account before December 15. After this date users will be charged the fee if they have been inactive for at least 12 consecutive months.

If you don’t use your account and worried about the charges it is recommended that you simply close your account.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Martin Lewis warns of charges to Pay Pal Account”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!