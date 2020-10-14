LOCAL stars launch This Is Essex film to challenge stereotypes and boost image in a bid to help the tourist board.

“Everybody has heard of Essex and there is certainly a perception of the Essex resident. But that isn’t always a reflection of the reality,” said Mark Durham, the vice-chair of Visit Essex.

This image has been largely popularized by reality show The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) and other TV hits like Birds of a Feather.

The This Is Essex film, launched by the Visit Essex tourist board, aims to dispel the myths about the county in a firmly tongue-in-cheek way.

Durham goes on to say that many people don’t realize that Essex has much more to offer, such as “beautiful villages” and 350 miles of coastline, “the longest in the country”.

The film comes after research showed that the stereotype and image of Essex was putting off visitors and students, and the tourist board hopes it will display instead its diversity and achievements.

Author Martina Cole is an ambassador for the project and she tweeted: ““The Essex stereotype is an untrue, outdated myth and needs to be banned. I am proud to be #IAmAnEssexGirl.”

