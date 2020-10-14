Heathrow Airport has dropped out of the top 10 busiest airports in Europe due to the affects of the coronavirus pandemic. Heathrow, which is usually the busiest carried a mere 18 per cent of travellers compared to August last year.

The devastation to the UK aviation sector continues as the pandemic shows no signs of slowing with quarantine rules being applied to most counties even though UK infection levels are much high than most nations.

However, now Heathrow sits 11th on the table behind airport giants, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Russia came out top of the table with number one going to Moscow Domodedovo, followed by Sheremetyevo. This was largely due to Russian holidaymakers deciding to holiday at home, flying to destinations along the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Caspian Sea.

Heathrow is now only averaging 40,000 passengers per day – compared with 220,000 before the pandemic started.

