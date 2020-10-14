FOUR benefits ‘autónomos’ in Spain can avail of for financially-struggling businesses.

If you’re self-employed or ‘autónomo’ in Spain, chances are you’ve been hit hard financially since the beginning of the pandemic. In a welcome move, the government announced the extension of a set of measures to aid those whose businesses have suffered. The measures, which came into force on October 1st, will be available until January 31st 2021.

1) Cese de actividad ordinario (cessation of normal business activity)

This benefit covers autónomos who have either had to stop working or have seen a dramatic reduction in their business activities. To qualify, applicants must have been autónomo and paying social security for at least 12 months and turnover for the fourth quarter must have fallen by 75% compared to the same quarter last year.

2) Ayuda por bajos ingresos (help for low earners)

This benefit aims to support low-income autónomos who do not meet the conditions for Cese de actividad ordinario. If eligible, they will receive around 50% of the minimum contribution base, approximately €760. To qualify, applicants must be able to prove that their income has fallen by 50% in this quarter, compared to the first three months of the year, and their income must be less that the national minimum wage of €950 per month.

3) Ayuda por suspensión de actividad (Suspension of business activity)

The third benefit is for autónomos who have had to completely stop working due to government restrictions. The help will offer autónomos 50% of the minimum contribution base, approximately €760 or 70 percent of the minimum contribution base (€950) if they have a large family and are the sole earner. To qualify, all business activity must have ceased in the 30 days prior to the application.

4) Ayuda para temporeros (Help for seasonal workers)

This is for those who have worked at least four months between June and December 2020. To qualify, total income for 2020 must be less than €23,275 and applicants must not have worked more than 120 days in 2018 and 2019.

Each of the benefits listed above can be applied for through your mutua.

