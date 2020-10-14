EWN Issue 1840 CORRECTION – TIE is NOT Obligatory!

FIRSTLY, I would like to thank those readers who sent in the correct information that holders of the Certificate of Residence of a European Union Citizen in Spain DO NOT need to exchange this for a TIE.

Whether you hold the original paper certificate or the plastic card issued in some provinces, it will enable you to keep all your present rights. You do not need to apply for the new TIE, the “Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero”. Those who do not have this certificate should apply for it before December 31, which marks the end of the transition period for the UK withdrawal from the European Union.

Hugh Elliott, the UK ambassador to Spain, and Hana Jalloul of the Spanish Ministry for Migrations, even issued a joint video statement to clarify the issue. The ambassador listed the rights of UK citizens which will continue to be in effect under the Withdrawal Agreement. These include the right to live and work in Spain, lifelong healthcare for pensioners in Spain and UK pension rights. Finally I wish to beg your pardon for the confusion caused to readers and to point out that holders of the certificate can apply for a TIE at any time next year.

Thank you for your understanding and further apologies for any distress this incorrect information may have caused our readers.

