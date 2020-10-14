Elvis’ grandsons autopsy results released and revealed the son of Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough, had Cocaine and Alcohol in his system before who went on to shoot himself at the family mansion in July.

Keough, 27, had been suffering from deep depression at the time of his suicide. Sources close to the family said that whilst it was devastating, it didn’t come as a huge surprise to friends and family.

CCTV footage shows Keough arguing with his girlfriend, Diana Pinto, on the grounds of the mansion shortly before his death.

He then went and locked himself in one of the bathrooms, put the gun to his mouth, and shot himself. Pinto heard the gun, ran inside, and had to break into the bathroom where she found him dead.

According to the report, it is unclear how much alcohol and drugs were in his system but there were traces of both. The report also goes on to describes Keough´s battle with mental illness.

Six months earlier Keough had attempted suicide and had spent a few weeks in rehab. He had attempted rehab three times but he was never successful.

