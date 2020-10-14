A furious woman stormed into a packed church with her children to demand a wedding ceremony be stopped – because the groom was her husband!

The groom, Abraham Muyunda, allegedly told his wife earlier that day that he was going of town for work, but actually, he needed to rush to the church to attend his own wedding! Mr Muyunda, who works for Zambia Revenue Authority at Head Office, was already married to Caroline Mubita and they have three children between them. Video credit- YouTube.

The drama happened at a Catholic church in Chainda in the Zambian capital of Lusaka, according to the Zambian Observer. Mr Muyunda’s alleged wife, named locally as Caroline Mubita, apparently heard about the wedding from neighbours and rushed to the church to put a stop to the proceedings.

The groom has been handed over to Matero Police station where he is being kept as the family discuses the way forward. He is very likely to be charged with Bigamy which is a serious criminal matter in Zambia, and if convicted he could face up to 7 years in prison. The Bride knew very well that Mr Muyunda was married as she is actually the one who sponsored the entire wedding!

