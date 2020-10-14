DOMINIC West’s wife is ‘devastated’ as compromising pictures emerge of him canoodling with Lily James in Rome on Sunday. Pictured cuddling and kissing Mama Mia star Lily in a cafe, West is not wearing his wedding ring.

A close friend of West’s wife Catherine said she has been left ‘devastated’ and that the pictures came as a complete shock to her. ”

She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue,” she told the Mail Online.

West married Irish landscape gardener Catherine Fitzgerald in 2010 and is best known for his role in The Affair where his character, Noah Solloway, is having an extramarital affair with a younger woman.

Friends and neighbours have been rallying around Catherine and offering their support. One neighbour said: ‘To say she’s in shock would be an understatement. She’s heartbroken and has got nothing to publicly say. She needs to be left alone and have some time to herself.’

