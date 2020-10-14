AND they call it puppy love! Study shows that a dog’s heart rate increases when they are told “I love you”.

According to a study by the animal lovers at Canine Cottages, our loyal companions heart rate increases when they are shown some genuine affection.

A quartet of puppies were equipped with heart rate monitors over a seven day period and guided through a series of different scenarios to see how they would react to an assortment of stimuli.

The data revealed extremely interesting results: the average resting heart rate of the four dogs was 67 beats per minute, however, when they were told “I love you”, the heart rate of the dogs shot up to 98 beats per minute; an increase of 46.2%.

Just setting eyes on your dog had their tails wagging and increased their heart rate by 10.4%, although some cozy couch time equated to a 22.7% decrease.

Although the studies didn’t show whether “Good boy” or “Good girl” increased their heart rate, needless to say, many of us will be showing our cute canines a little more affection from now on.

