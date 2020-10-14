Gary Bidmead, a 47-year-old man has been tasered on the chest and testicles by police because he spat on them during COVID-19 in the UK. Police had to use a battering ram to enter the father of two’s property.

He was not allowing the officers entry so they had to take extreme measures. Gary Bidmead was intoxicated, and spat through the holes that the ram made. In these circumstances getting spat at can be very dangerous. When he was arrested, he made the statement saying he thought he was COVID-19 positive

-- Advertisement --



He needed treatment due to the volts from the taser. He was hit in the chest then in the testicles. He was put in jail for four months in Derby Crown Court. The officers were terrified that Bidmead spat at them, especially whilst the cases are at their highest.

The police appeared at his home as they were called due to him assaulting a woman. It took the police around 20 minutes to gain entry by force. The police were petrified they had contracted the disease as they both have families that they need to keep safe.

Gary Bidmead pled guilty to two account of assault on the police officers. He had convictions from the 90s but hasn’t been in trouble with the law since 2011. He is now aware of his actions, and has disclosed he never should have reacted that way.

Thank you for reading this article, ” Dad tasered in testicles by police”. For more up-to-date news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.