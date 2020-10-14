CROWDS ‘shame’ Liverpool hours before lockdown, according to Mayor Anderson.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has spoken of his disappointment in the hoards of revellers who converged in the city centre at 10pm after pubs had been closed ahead of the new lockdown measures at midnight.

Videos posted online show crowds of people partying in the popular nightlife spot of Concert Square and even some throwing drinks at police cars, behaviour which the mayor said “shames our city”.

Anderson tweeted: “These pictures Shame our City, attacking our brave Police Officers is unacceptable.Our Health Service is creaking,300 in Hospital&30 people dead in week

ignoring these facts is why we are in Tier 3 measures”.

Chief Supt Peter Costello said there would be “additional patrols on the streets” to help enforce the new measures. “Obviously it’s extremely disappointing to see so many people choose to blatantly flout the Covid rules and put themselves and other people at risk,” he said

