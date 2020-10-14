Contaminated swabs handed out mistakenly to a small group of students yesterday in Birmingham.

The Students of Selly Oak, Birmingham, were concerned after opening a boxes of swabs only to discover that they had already been used. An investigation was carried out last night by Birmingham City Council concluded that there was `no evidence of cross-contamination.

-- Advertisement --



Alarm bells starting ringing when one student posted on Facebook warning other students about contaminated swabs being handed out to students.

The student wrote: “Anyone on [Tiverton Road] given a Covid test by guys in high-vis jackets, don’t open!”

“They’ve already been done – we opened up the box and they were sealed and snapped so had obviously been used!”

Several other students, including Sophie Dunne, reported it to the university newspaper, RedBrick, and were told by council workers not to put the error on social media.

A council spokesperson said, “We are aware that a small number of tests were mistakenly given out during Drop and Collect activity in Selly Oak yesterday.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Contaminated swabs handed out to students”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!