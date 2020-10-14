Child and four adults injured in arson attack on their home in Valencia

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Bomberos Valencia (file pic)

Child and four adults injured in arson attack on their home in Valencia.

A six-year-old boy suffered ‘very serious burns” to 50 per cent of his body and four other people have been injured in a deliberate fire at a property in the Cabanyal neighbourhood.

The alleged arsonist – the father of one of the injured – fled on a scooter after reportedly starting the fire, but was arrested an hour later by a local police patrol.

Accordiing to initial investigations, the daughter of the detained had gone to live with her boyfriend at his family’s home, and her father “didn’t approve” of the relationship.

The two families are said to have been “estranged”.


After receiving the alert to a fire, several patrols from the Local Police and National Police were despatched to the scene, along with two ambulances and a team of firefighters.

When the first police officers arrived, several people were trapped in the house by flames.


The fire, fueled with petrol at the entrance of the house, made the rescue ‘difficult’.

But the quick action of the firefighters prevented the injured from suffering more serious burns, and they rescued two people stranded on a balcony using a ladder.

A SAMU team treated the victims at the scene befofre they were taken to hospital.

