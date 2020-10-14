CATALONIA closes bars and restaurants for 15 days in a bid to tackle the escalation of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The new restrictions, announced today, will see all bars and restaurants closing their doors for 15 days. The measures also reduce the capacity of shopping centres to 30% and gyms to 50%.

The Catalan government has also suspended face-to-face classes at universities and all sporting competitions, be they private or federate.

The move comes as cases in Catalonia continue to grow, with 1280 new infections and 111 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours alone. This brings to 984 the total number of infected patients in hospital, 172 of them being admitted to ICU. 14 more people have died from coronavirus in the region since yesterday.

Although initially the measures have been put in place for 15 days, the government insists it will have no choice but to extend restrictions if the numbers do not improve.

