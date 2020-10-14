BRITISH World War II bomb has exploded while being defused remotely underwater in Poland.

The 12’000lb RAF ‘Tallboy’ bomb was being remotely diffused off the northwest coast of Poland when it unexpectedly exploded, causing an underwater ‘earthquake’.

Originally dropped by the RAF on Nazi warships in 1945, the bomb was discovered in 2019 under a waterway in Szczecin, which was a busy Nazi Germany military port during the Second World War.

Nobody was injured in the incident as around 750 local residents had been evacuated from an area of 1.6 miles around the bomb.

A spokesman for the Sappers, Grzegorz Lewandowski also reported that all divers and bomb disposal experts were outside the danger zone when it exploded, and the bomb is now considered safe.

“The object can be considered neutralised, it will not pose any more threat to the Szczecin-Swinoujscie shipping channel.” Lewandowski said.

