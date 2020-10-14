Northern Ireland will introduce a circuit-breaker lockdown from FRIDAY with pubs and restaurants closed for four-weeks.

First Minister Arlene Foster also announced today that schools in Northern Ireland will shut for two weeks from Monday, one of which will cover the half-term Halloween break. Shops, churches and gyms for individual training will stay open, so will takeaways. A 25-person guest limit on funerals and weddings is also imposed, with receptions banned.

Ms Foster told the Stormont Assembly this morning the rising figures were of ‘grave concern’ after 863 cases were reported in Northern Ireland yesterday – bringing the total to 21,898. “We fully appreciate that this will be difficult and worrying news for a lot of people,’ she told MLAs. The Executive has taken this decision because it is necessary, and we discussed the impacts in great detail. We do not take this step lightly.” she said.

The existing ban on household meet-ups indoors continues, along with curbs on the numbers able to meet in a garden. Household bubbles are limited to 10 people from two households and overnight stays are banned unless it’s within your bubble. People are advised to work from home where possible and universities should teach classes remotely as much as they can. Shops are allowed to stay open but with strict safety measures in place.

She also pledged to look at business support ‘as a priority’.

