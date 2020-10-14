Breaking News – Is China going to war?

CHINA may be getting ready for a war! Chinese president Xi Jinping has warned his soldiers that war could be near, he recently visited the Southern Chinese military base and has told them to prepare themselves are stay alert.

China and Taiwan have been experiencing some political debates as China has threatened to take Taiwan over, which could lead to war. He has sent out his warning in attempt to have his army ready.

The Communist government of China have increased the heat on Taiwan but it has been an ongoing issue since 2016 when President Tsai Ing-wen was elected. President Tsai Ing-wen showed the did not believe Taiwan should be part of China. China has also had many problems with the USA lately due to the pandemic originating from China and some security problems.

