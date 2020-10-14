Breaking News – Covid-19 cases keep rising in the UK

Coronavirus cases have increased by 40%, and another 137 new deaths. The increase in cases has become an extreme concern.

Boris Johnson has been considering a ‘circuit breaker’ which would mean Britons stop almost all contact with people outside their own house by not gathering and working and staying at home for 2 to 3 weeks.

Many people are finding this controversial as it completely shutting down life once again. Greater Manchester now has major restrictions to try and decrease some of the cases. Welsh Ministers are trying to ban tourists coming in from places with high COVID-19 cases.

From Friday Northern Ireland will close school for up to 2 weeks and close pubs and bars for a month. Areas in London have already surpassed the 100 cases per 100,000 people, and could face the three-tiered system lockdown soon. The Royal Liverpool hospital cannot accommodate anymore people in intensive care, the beds are full.

Nicola Surgeon has also advised Scottish people not to travel to certain places in England, especially Blackpool. The United Kingdom’s deaths are now higher than 43,000 and since the virus became relevant in March there have been over 650,000 cases

There has been much debate throughout the government and Boris Johnson is undecided about what restrictions to put in place and where. Sir Keir has spoken about putting the whole country into a circuit break lockdown, which Boris has argued against. The three-tier system is going into action across England starting in Liverpool City.

