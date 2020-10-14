Getting in the holiday spirit is easy when you have amazing shopping deals! However, holiday shopping is going to be a little different this year. Black Friday shopping!

Black Friday is starting in October this year instead of early November like previous years. In spite of Black Friday still happening this does not mean it will be the same, there will be no door busting or massive crowds. The huge deals will be online with businesses like Amazon Prime, Target, Walmart and other major retailers.

People have described Black Friday as the only exciting thing in their life at the moment with everything going on and the deals also keep businesses running. More people will be willing to buy products if the prices are good.

Many people are working from home and may be in need of new devices such as computers, tablets or phones. Black Friday would be the perfect time to buy one of these products as it is unlikely you will be able to get a better deal nearer the holidays.

