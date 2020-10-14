BARCELONA district has been named coolest neighbourhood in the world for 2020 by Time Out.

Each year, Time Out surveys thousands of people to determine the hippest towns and cities around the world, and this year Barcelona’s Esquerra de l’Eixample took the top spot.

Barcelona’s sprawling Eixample district is divided into two areas, with the ever-popular Dreta de l’Eixample usually getting all the attention. This area is popular with tourists and locals alike thanks to its luxury shops and dramatic buildings.

It may be a sign of the times, but this year its more relaxed, residential neighbour, Esquerra de l’Eixample has been voted the coolest neighbourhood in the world.

One of the winning points for the area is that each block of flats features its own interior courtyard. Time Out said that these courtyards “became the focal points for the city’s energy – as in the pop-up Hidrogel Sessions, in which residents dressed up in costumes and organised mass dance parties from their balconies”.

The district also poses a variety of community spaces such as the Fàbrica Lehmann, the urban garden of the Espai Germanetes, the Ninot market and the Joan Miró park.

