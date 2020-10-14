Axarquia can expect details of a new marina by Easter

A VISIT to the town of Torrox by the Minister of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucia Elías Bendodo proved to be important not just because it strengthened ties with the municipality but because he gave a number of undertakings on behalf of the Junta.

Perhaps most importantly was his promise that by Easter 2021he would present the project for the new Marina to be situated between Torrox and Nerja which is considered a very important project for the entire area.

For years the project had been turned down by the previous Junta government but the Minister said that he considered that there was an absolute need for a significant increase in the number of berths available across Andalucia and whilst he could not go into figures, he had already held discussions with interested investors for a public-private collaboration.

Funds will also be made available to improve the existing judicial building with the long-term intent to build a new one as well as upgrading the facilities in the Torrox Health Centre.