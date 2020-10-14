A NEW plan will cut the travel quarantine in half to seven days by testing people for COVID-19 after a week, the Transport Secretary revealed.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps gave everyone a little hope for a winter get-away by announcing the government would re-structure the self-isolation measures for returning travellers.

The travel ban has been crippling for the travel industry who have had to cut thousands of jobs, and Brits have been left stranded all over the world as the Government pulled countries from the quarantine-free list at the last minute.

Mr. Shapp spoke Today, October 14, at the Virtual ABTA travel industry conference where he explained travellers must still self-isolate at home but may take a COVID-19 test a week after their return and abandon isolation is it is negative.

He said, “We’re proposing a domestic test regime, where people land and wait a week, have a test, and get an early release.”

The test must take place “in person”, and will have to be paid for out of passengers’ pockets to prevent holidaymakers taking up crucial NHS resources.

Mr. Shapps added, “We’re also proposing an internationally recognised system, in which Britain would be a trailblazer, where tests and isolation take place prior to travel and after travel and would require no quarantine.”

He said the measures would likely “result in significantly more people flying in the months ahead”.

But Mr Shapps did not give a date for the new testing scheme and it will need to be piloted first, so fingers crossed it can all be in place for Christmas.