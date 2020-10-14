A little party never killed nobody – Amazonica at The Playwright brings 1920’s joy with costumes, food, drink and dance in an event unlike much seen in the area before!

Let’s face it, 2020 has been a bust for everyone! So Amazonica at The Playwright transported us back in time to the roaring 1920 … and what a blast everyone had!

On Tuesday, October 13, Amazonica at The Playwright hosted a wonderful 1920’s themed event that saw all the guests arrive in flamboyant era-appropriate fashion.

With the Playwright’s opulent and ambient décor framing this amazing night, all the fur, feathers, silk scarves, boas and fascinators, immediately took everyone back in time. Women in flapper dresses with their partners in gangster dress was extremely reminiscent of a vivacious mix of the Gatsby meets the Sopranos. The vibrant experience of a 1920’s Speakeasy is clearly visible.

One of the earlier guests of the evening, Adam, said “We are so looking forward to the music and seeing everyone dressed up. With all the restrictions in place it is great to be able to come to something like this and enjoy it with friends and a few drinks.”

With lockdowns occurring throughout the world, Amazonica at The Playwright have found a unique and enjoyable way to engage an ever-frustrated public into a joyous and wonderful event. They have taken a difficult situation for the public, and for hospitality alike, and made it into a thoroughly entertaining and engaging experience for all.

The night saw entertainment, dancing, music, food and sequins galore.

Cindy and Louise, who have recently moved to Marbella and are opening a Spanish wide dating site, heard about the event through word of mouth while dining at the Harbour in Marbella.

Cindy said, “The food here is unbelievable.”

Louise echoed her sentiments, stating, “We had a soup made from Dover Sole and Salmon as an appetiser and it was absolutely gorgeous.”

They were both thoroughly enjoying the atmosphere and looking forward specifically to “a little bit of dancing, fun, meeting new people.” They both gushed that the event was thrilling and that it was so unique to the area.

While the guests enjoyed the wonderful appetisers, drinks and subsequent meal, swing versions of modern songs were pumping through the speakers adding to the atmosphere, giving a true air of 1920’s ambience, coupled with Amazonica at The Playwright’s own twist.

Margot Fuller, attending with friends and family said, “We follow the Playwright and, as it was a special evening, we decided to come because we’d get to dress up and have fun … We are really looking forward to experiencing what Penny and Marc have done to the place.”

Entertainment at the event was provided by singer, Tabitha, who belted and danced the night away with swing-styled modern music accompanied by two beautiful show girls who took to the floor to entertain all the guests.

Another guest, Joe, gushed, “It is always difficult to find good things to do locally. We’ve not been to the Playwright since it’s been done up and it is mind-blowing.”

The showgirls dressed in dazzling beads and sequined dripping bodices, looking like something directly out of Paris or Las Vegas, wore wonderful feather head dresses and really made the interactive night something truly special.

Later in the evening, the guests were treated to a stunning jazz trumpet set before drinking and dancing the night away.

The whole evening was a cracking success and goes to show that with a little inventive thinking and creative planning, the hospitality industry can not only survive, but flourish in these difficult times.

It is clear to see that the Playwright is leading the way!

N.B. Social distancing measure were observed and maintained at all times

The Playwright Marbella,

C/ Manzana, Local 8-11 Pueblo Los Acros, km 191, 29604 Elviria, Marbella Spain

info@theplaywrightmarbella.com

+34 952 830 868

Opening Hours

Tuesday – Saturday: 6pm to 1am

Sunday: 1pm to 11pm

To be kept up to date with all things Amazonica at The Playwright be sure to visit their website at www.theplaywrightmarbella.com

You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ThePlaywrightMarbella

