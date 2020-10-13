Woman accused of paying 12-year-old to torch her ex-boyfriend’s van.

THE Guardia Civil has arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of paying a child, 12, €200 to set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s work van in La Zubia, Granada.

A man, 27, who has a police record, was also held in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the fire occured on September 15, when the young boy, accompanied by the woman, allegedly smashed the delivery van window, doused the vehicle with petrol and set fire to it.

The van was badly burned, but the “rapid action of the Granada Fire Department prevented the rest of the nearby vehicles from also burning”, said the police.

The victim later told police he suspected his ex-girlfriend was responsible as she had since “demanded €1,600 she said she had lent him to buy the van.”

Officers investigated and discovered the disgruntled ex had allegedly initially asked the 27-year-old, who was arrested, to do the deed.

He apparently declined because he had just been released from prison, and told her to find a “minor” under 12, as they are “impeachable”.

Officers learned the woman bought a litre of petrol on the day of the fire, went to a park in the area and offered the 12-year-old €200 to torch the van.

