There is a “slim” chance that the Oxford Coronavirus vaccine could be ready before Christmas, the chairwoman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce has said.

Kate Bingham, UK Vaccine Taskforce chairwoman, said she was “hopeful” that the trial data from the Oxford study should be available before the end of the year. Both studies are currently in phase 3 clinical trials, meaning that the vaccine has been given to thousands of participants to check its safety and effectiveness. These are the final stages before researchers submit their data to regulators for approval.

Ms Bingham said that she felt “optimistic” from the positive data seen so far, but warned that the public should not assume that a COVID-19 vaccine would be “better” than the flu vaccine “for the moment”. She also added that it would be perfectly reasonable to assume that any vaccine would require more than one dose to have enough effect.

Asked what the odds are for having the vaccine before Christmas, Ms Bingham replied: “I think it’s a slim chance, but there is a chance, that we could have the Oxford vaccine before Christmas.”

