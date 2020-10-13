UK Records Highest Coronavirus Death Rate in Four Months

The UK has today recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours for the first time in four months.

-- Advertisement --



According to the latest figures, another 17,234 positive tests have also been reported, which show 143 more people have died with Covid-19 since yesterday day. That brings the UK’s death toll to 43,018 and the total number of cases to 634,920.

The last time the UK recorded over 100 deaths was on June 10, when there were 111 reported deaths within 28 days of testing positive. Today’s figures are also a huge rise in yesterdays figures, when 50 people died – which is nearly three times less. Separate figures suggest that 58,500 people have died with COVID-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

Government figures revealed that a total of 4,367 patients were in the hospital on Sunday, with 507 on ventilator beds on Monday. The seven-day rolling average for patients admitted to hospitals stood at 655 on Friday. Public Health England (PHE) branded the rising number of deaths ‘hugely concerning’.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/