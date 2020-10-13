TORREVIEJA are struggling to recruit Local Police after being unable to fill the 19 positions made available this year.

The City Council launched a recruitment drive in May to cover the 19 vacant positions, however, they were unable to and this has been the case for around 12 years, according to reports.

The city currently only has 135 officers, which includes officers and commanders, when it should have around 185.

With Torrevieja struggling to recruit Local Police, the situation is far from ideal as the municipality has around 85,000 residents, a number that stands fifth in the demographic weight in the Valencian Community.

According to the agent and union representative, José Antonio Moya: “[of the] 19 positions no one has come forward.”

“At the last negotiating table, we invited the mayor to reflect on why no outside agent wants to come and those who are here want to leave,” he concluded.

