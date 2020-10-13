Sudden spike in Covid-19 infections in Axarquia town

THERE was an unexpected surge in the number of people infected by COVID-19 in Salobreña last weekend and although the reason is not yet known, it is suspected that it is connected with a private event held over the holiday period.

The Council immediately got in contact with health authorities once it became aware in this spike and they in turn, started to conduct the appropriate research and tracking work to attempt to identify how it occurred and take appropriate measures to control it as quickly as possible.

The Council is worried by this development and is keeping a close eye on health matters in the municipality and reiterated the need for individual responsibility and for residents to strictly comply with sanitary measures.