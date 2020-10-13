Ronaldo: Portugal star out of Sweden game after catching coronavirus

PORTUGAL star Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled of their game against Sweden tomorrow night in Lisbon after catching coronavirus.

The 35-year-old forward has been confirmed as the latest victim of the coronavirus after the Portuguese Football Federation announced the forward tested positive for the virus.

Portugal, the current UEFA Nations League champions, will have to make do without their superstar player who is now having to self-isolate.

As well as the Sweden game, the Juventus forward looks likely to miss the Serie A game against Crotone on Saturday 17 and may not be cleared to return in time for the side’s Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

However, the Italian club will be hopeful that the world-class player will be back in time to face Barcelona, and rival Messi, in the Champions League on October 28.

