Multi-award winning Marc Anthony to hit Murcia

A TRUE amabassador for Latino music and culture, Marc Anthony, will be bringing his influential multi-award winning style to Murcia.

Anthony has been recognised with countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has more than 30 hits on the Billboard charts, and more than 7.1 billion views on You Tube.

His album, titled Marc Anthony 3.0, released on July 23, 2013 received an American Music Award; a GRAMMY Award nomination; five Lo Nuestro Awards; two Youth Awards; 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards; three Billboard Awards; and special recognitions from the television networks Univision and Telemundo.

Anthony, who was married to Jennifer Lopoez, has also established a highly credible acting resume, and in November, 2016, he received the prestigious “Person of the Year” honour from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

In 2019, after six years of presenting 3.01, Marc Anthony released his most recent album OPUS, under Magnus Media / Sony Latin Music.

OPUS is his eighth salsa album since he ‘revolutionised’ the Latin music scene with Otra Nota in 1993.

His tours Vivir Mi Vida, Cambio De Piel, Full Circle and Legacy have been included in the Pollstar Reviews Global Top Grossing Concert Tour List.

As part of his OPUS Tour, Marc Anthony will take to the stage in Recinto Ferial de la Fica, Murcia, on June 11, 2021.

For tickets visit Ticketmaster or El Corte Ingles website.

