A LOCAL fashion show has successfully raised a huge amount for the SAT Animal Rescue charity.

-- Advertisement --



The fashion show in La Marina experienced an amazing turnout and managed to raise a whooping €1,284, with all the proceeds going towards the SAT Animal Rescue charity to help our furry little friends.

Included in the huge amount raised for the SAT animal charity was €465, which came courtesy of a charity head shave to local resident, John.

Thank you for reading this article “Local fashion show raised a huge amount for SAT animal charity”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!