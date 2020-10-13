La Marina Bowls club welcomed the return of their internal league

LA MARINA Bowls Club welcomed the return of their internal 1,2,3, league, which is now known as the Barclays Internal Winter League, thanks to the bank’s generous sponsorship and support for the club.

For those who are unsure of what 1,2,3 means: it is 6 ends of trips, 6 ends of pairs, 6 ends of singles, with each discipline being worth 2 points and 2 points for the total, giving a maximum of 8 points to be won.

The La Marina Bowls club welcomed the return to action following a successful appearance in the Valencian Championships recently.

The internal league has proved a huge success for the club, with the game attracting new interest of both players and supporters.

The first game saw the Kolas and Pandas (all teams have animal names) shoot to the top of the league with maximum points.

