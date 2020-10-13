HÉRCULES Football Club are the only team still yet to play in the league, several months after Covid-19 shocked the world and stopped the beautiful game.

-- Advertisement --



The club has suffered two more positive coronavirus tests recently meaning that the team are sidelined until Friday, and the long wait has proved to be disastrous throughout the club.

The club currently have no president, owes €3.8 million to the Tax Agency, has no sponsor and have alienated fans with high ticket prices, which at one stage were €50 with no discount for children.

The only saving grace for the team still yet to play brought about by the pandemic is that they were not relegated, which was a strong possibility before the league decided to suspend that action.

In other news, Hércules Football Club are set to host a ten-day try-out for young footballers to showcase their footballing talents in the hopes of getting scouted by professional teams.

The football try-out starts on Thursday, October 15 and runs until Sunday, October 25 with participants getting the chance to showcase their skills in front of professional coaches and scouts.

Thank you for reading this article “Hércules Football Club still yet to play”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!