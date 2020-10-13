THE mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, has announced that he is delighted that the Junta de Andalucia has agreed to release funds totalling €1,179,000 from its Covid-19 budget in order to allow the municipality to invest in health and education.

The planned new Health Centre will benefit from an injection of €759,000 whilst there will be an investment of €420,000 for the improvement works of the El Chaparil Institute which will help to improve educational facilities in the town.

He went to some length to explain in a public event held at the Balcón de Europa to fellow politicians from around the Axarquia area who also belong to the Partido Popular that the party which now controls the Junta de Andalucia was good for Nerja and had indicated it expected a long-term relationship with the town.