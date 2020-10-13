Government minister criticises ‘crass’ advertising campaign suggesting a ballet dancer could ‘reboot’ their career and move into IT.

PART of the Government’s Cyber First campaign, the advert features a female dancer tying up her ballet pumps alongside the caption: “Fatima’s next job could be in cyber. (she just doesn’t know it yet).”

It adds the slogan: “Rethink. Reskill. Reboot.”

It’s part of a wider campaign which features a number of people from various professions.

In a tweet yesterday, culture secretary Oliver Dowden expressed regret about the advert and said the campaign was not “something from @DCMS” (UK Government Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and agreed it was ‘crass.’

He said it was a “partner campaign” encouraging people from all works of life to think about a career in cyber security”, adding: “I want to save jobs in the arts which is why we are investing £1.57bn.”

Critics include Savage Garden singer, Darren Hayes, who captioned a picture of the young ballierina with the comment: “Stick with your dreams, don’t listen to this s**t campaign written by people who, when not working, turn to the arts – music, tv, film, theater, dance, photography, etc etc for joy. Making joy is our job. Reboot your terrible advertisement.”

Shadow mental health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan also tweeted: “Fatima, you be you. Don’t let anyone else tell you that you aren’t good enough because you don’t conform to their preconceived social norms.”

While comedy writer, James Felton, wrote: “Well this is f*****g soul crushing”, alongside a photograph of the young ballerina.

He added: “This is Fatima, she loves to dance. She should get behind a f******g desk”.

The arts and culture industry contributes more than £10 billion a year to the UK economy, according to Arts Council England.

