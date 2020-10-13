Get in the mix with perfect cocktails

WHO doesn’t love a perfectly mixed cocktail, especially on a special occasion?

IT’S not quite as easy as it sounds, so why not learn a few techniques at a Christmas Cocktail Masterclass being held in Alicante throughout December.

A ‘master mixologist’ at Buddha House in Alicante City will share his secret recipes and explain how to make some amazing Christmas cocktails including Ferrero Rocher, Terry’s Chocolate Orange and After Eight Mint specials.

A glass of champagne and finger buffet will be served and the masterclass will last two-and-a-half hours.

Guests will also walk away with a festive gift bag.

The masterclasses are being held on December 7, 14 and 21. To find out more, email cocktailmakinginalicante@gmail.com

