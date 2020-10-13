Frantic search underway for missing boy, 12, with ‘medical condition’.

A FRANTIC search for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared from outside his home in the Hunter region is underway.

Connor Fitzsimmons was last seen at 11.10am on October 12, riding his scooter away from his home in Woodbury in the Hunter region, New South Wales.

There are concerns for Connor’s welfare due to his age and the fact he has a medical condition.

Connor, known to visit the Wallsend and Newcastle areas, is white with dark brown faded hair. He is described as being thin build and 140cm tall.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans, a camoflauge cap and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

