The Irish Rover in Torrevieja is hosting a fragrant fundraiser in aid of a local orphanage.



A FASHION show, courtesy of Loulabelleos Boutique and Gifts will offer something for everyone, including Sentsy fragrances and home decor, with donations to San Jose Obrero Orphanage, in Orihuela.

The orphanage cares for and houses 80 orphans, of all nationalities, and there is also a day centre with places available for children who have very few other resources.

Many of these children arrive in the afternoon, do their homework, shower and have dinner before going back to to their own homes.

San Jose Obrero also provides sheltered accommodation for young people, helping them to make the transition from orphanage life to becoming self-sufficient in the outside world.

The event at The Irish Rover in CAlle D/Waksman is being hled on Tuesday, October 20, from 3pm.

Tickets cost €5 per person, which includes a buffet plate, and booking is essential by calling Viv on 627 036 530 or 966 700 817.

