Family still comes first at scoffers bar

EMMA and Scott from Scoffers bar have seen the change of the seasons here on the Costa Del Sol from their cute family bar in Fuengirola for thirty-three years.

This year has been tough for many, however, in an exclusive interview with the EWN Emma and Scott told us how they’re adapting to the new situation and continuing to keep their doors open.

This seafront bar has been here for thirty-three years which is an incredible achievement in itself, but this wonder-couple have not just established a family-friendly bar, they have raised their own family here whilst doing it.

Emma and Scott are passionate about what they do and family is at the forefront of their business and it shows. They´re so welcoming its no wonder people return each year.

“We´ve not just watched our own children grown up here, we´ve watched our customer’s children grow, and we´ve even seen some of their children have their own children”, Emma explained.

“Unfortunately as we watch some people have babies we´ve also seen some pass away, but we´ve had a 92nd birthday party here this week for a long-standing customer which was really so incredible” Scott continues, ” I think the success of our bar has been due to us being family-friendly, whilst there is a need for sports bars, we are certainly not one of them, we have a great relationship with our neighbours and our customers because we put family and the children first”.

The couple are sad to have staff off at the moment on ERTE and hope things pick up soon to welcome back their workforce, but for now, they´ve cut back hours and Emma is back in the kitchen, just like how they started out!

Emma tells me how sorry she is to see so many people struggling who have not been here long, “not everyone is fortunate enough to have family here to support them”, Emma’s mum who is now seventy-six has been here giving a helping hand since the start.

Scoffers family bar is located at Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, 17, Fuengirola, whilst they have reduced their hours slightly due to the pandemic, the opening hours are still 10.00 – 16.00 Monday to Saturday and they´re rated number one on TripAdvisor for breakfast.

Scott tells us TripAdvisor is continuing to feed them business as people search for the best breakfast in Fuengirola online. This really is a lovely place, beautiful views and immaculately clean, with an open kitchen, and open arms they´re waiting to welcome you and your family.