Dolphins spotted diving off the coast of Guardamar del Segura

DOLPHINS have been spotted diving off the coast Guardamar del Segura with a video shot by a local resident garnering over 10,000 views and shares on social media.

The dolphins were shown to be following the boat of passenger Rosana Aldeguer, which is not uncommon behaviour for dolphins who like to furrow the wake left by the boats and surround them.

MeteOrihuela, the meteorological project of Pedro José Gómez who shared the footage, recommended that, if groups of dolphins are spotted diving near your own boat, it is best to reduce the speed to less than four knots or, directly, stop the engine.

Similar dolphin sightings have occurred in recent months on the coast of the province, with Pilar de la Horadada, Dénia and Calp all receiving visits from the diving delights.

