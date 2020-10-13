COULD Google be looking to challenge Amazon via YouTube? Plans to change it into a shopping site certainly indicate that.

For many users, YouTube is already a shopping site of sorts, with around 55% of its users making their purchasing decisions based on videos watched on the site, and now Google is actively looking to translate that into immediate sales.

This transformation of YouTube would mean that customers would directly be able to purchase items that they see in the videos, meaning product review videos, unboxing videos and product tutorials could lead to instant sales.

Google’s challenge to Amazon via YouTube has already begun, although maybe not visibly, with YouTube creators being asked to tag products shown in their clips as a way for the internet giant to gain more information about the products being marketed.

With Amazon Prime Day well underway, Google will be looking for anyway to compete with the shopping giants.

Google has already tested a shopping system after launching the integration of shopping features onto the YouTube platform when they partnered with Merchbar.

The partnership was to sell official YouTuber merchandise as a way for creators to promote their own merchandise, however, transactions still had to be completed on Merchbar’s site.

