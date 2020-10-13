Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Halted after Volunteer Suffers ‘unexplained illness’

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced it had temporarily paused its coronavirus vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an ‘unexplained illness in a study participant.’

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday night that it is pausing its coronavirus vaccine trial after one of its study participants came down with an “unexplained illness.” It’s not clear yet if the patient had received the vaccine itself or a placebo shot.

-- Advertisement --



The company, currently celebrating 75 years in business, is at the moment in the Phase 3 stage of its trials in a study the company calls ENSEMBLE. The company said in a statement: “Following our guidelines, the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians.”

The participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company’s clinical and safety physicians, the company said in a statement. Johnson & Johnson declined to elaborate on the illness due to privacy concerns.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 10 vaccines currently in late-stage Phase 3 trials.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/