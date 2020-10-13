ONCE again, La Sala Banus shows its support for local charity by presenting a special Charity lunch on Thursday October 22 in aid of their furry friends at Marbella Animal Shelter Triple A and the event will include a two-course lunch and free-flowing Cava from 2pm to 4pm.

Everyone loves live music and this luncheon will benefit from a performance by local singer Debra Stacey and as guests enjoy the fun, they can buy tickets for the impressive charity raffle to raise additional funds for the cause.

-- Advertisement --



Triple A Marbella care for approximately 250 cats and 400 dogs with a monthly running cost of around €50,000 per month, making fundraising events like this one crucial for their survival, especially following the termination of events during the lockdown.

Triple A representative Tracy Duggan comments “We are delighted to be able to host this event as this year has been very difficult for Triple A due to the Covid restrictions on adoptions and fundraising events being cancelled. We hope you can enjoy a great day out whilst supporting all the animas in our care.”

Tickets are priced at just €25 per person (but please don’t bring your pet with you) and must be purchased in advance by contacting La Sala at: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or by calling 952 814 145.