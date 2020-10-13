Breaking: Two and a Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Dies at Age 77

Conchata Ferrell was best known for playing Charlie Sheen’s beloved housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.

The Two And A Half Men actress died today ‘as a result of complications following a cardiac arrest,’ said her agent. It is understood that Ferrell ‘past away peacefully surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital’ in Sherman Oaks, CA.

The star’s health issues started in May this year when she was admitted to the hospital for symptoms stemming from an infection that had lasted over last December to this January. After several days in the hospital, the three-time Emmy nominee went into a 10-minute cardiac arrest without warning. Doctors transferred her to the ICU, that star lasted another four weeks.

In July, the veteran actress was eventually transferred from the hospital ICU to a long-term care facility. While there, she was put on a respirator and dialysis and was unable to speak or communicate.

Ferrell has also starred in the TV series The Ranch, Grace and Frankie and The Wild Thornberrys. She had roles in the films Deported, A Very Nutty Christmas, Citizen Tony, Frankenweenie and many more.

