Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 “on consecutive days” and is not infectious to others, his doctor has said.

Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump had been tested using an Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW antigen card. In a memo released by the White House. A mask-free Donald Trump left for Florida on Monday for his first campaign rally after his fight with COVID. Hundreds of supporters were waiting for him, few were wearing face coverings or practising social distancing.

Trump refused to take any questions and headed straight for Air Force One for the trip to Orlando Sanford International Airport, where his mega rally will take place outdoors.

It was the president’s first trip on the plane since Thursday, October 1, when he attended a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, the day before the White House announced he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

