Holland's bars, restaurants and cafes to close for two weeks

Bars, restaurants and cafes in Holland have been forced to close for two weeks as country races to control a massive surge of Covid infections.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the new measures tonight, he also stipified that masks will become mandatory indoors for anyone over the age of over 13s after months of reluctance.

In another shock move, the sale of alcohol and cannabis will also be banned after 8 pm from tomorrow. The new measures come as Dutch daily cases rose to a record of nearly 7,400 today. Rutte said: ‘We are going into a partial lockdown. It hurts but it’s the only way, we have to be stricter. If we do all of this, we can quickly return to a more normal life.

Rule of Three

Also among the new measures now in enforcement are that team sports for over 18s are banned, and people are now limited to having three visitors at their home per day.

The rules will take effect at 10 pm (8 pm GMT) Wednesday and will last for an initial period of two weeks after which the Dutch government will review whether the restrictions have halted the spread of the virus. The government for months opted for what Rutte called an ‘intelligent lockdown’ policy that was far more relaxed than its European neighbours.

