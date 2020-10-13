Body discovered off El Bajondillo beach in Torremolinos

Maritime Rescue recovered the body
Maritime Rescue recovered the body Credit: Junta de Andalucia

YESTERDAY (October 12) at around 6.30pm, a body was spotted in the water about 50 metres away from El Bajondillo beach in Torremolinos.

Emergency services were alerted and a Guardia Civil Maritime Rescue boat was dispatched to investigate and having found the body and confirming that the man was dead, it was transferred to Benalmadena port.

Whilst investigation is being undertaken concerning the cause of the man’s death and his identity, official sources confirm that the body had been in the water for several days.




