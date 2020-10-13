Apple Announces iPhone 12 Pro with 5G and its Largest Screen Ever

Apple announced the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max today together with pack support for faster 5G networks being rolled out around the world.

Chief Executive Tim Cook stood at the company’s Cupertino, Calif., headquarters to begin the webcast, available on Apple’s website — a visual reminder of how the tech giant’s latest flagship-product introduction differs from previous ones because of the coronavirus pandemic, which closed businesses and left people sheltering at home around the world for much of this year.

The iPhone 12 offered a new physical appearance from last year’s smartphone, moving from rounded edges to a new flatter look. The ’12’ was hotly anticipated by investors who have driven up the company’s shares 69% in 2020, partly because of excitement over the new phone

The greatest hype going into the event, however, has been about the device’s 5G capability. Apple’s adoption of the next-generation wireless standard places an intense focus on the new technology that has been years in the making. Cellular network carriers have been scrambling to roll out 5G service across the U.S., but coverage remains spotty in the country and it isn’t clear yet whether customers will want it.

“Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone,” Mr Cook said.

The new iPhone 12 Pro models also offer “Ceramic Shield” technology, which Apple says offers glass that’s tougher than any other smartphone display, with four times better “drop performance” when it comes to preventing your phone from cracking when dropped.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max builds out the camera system even further. There’s a new 12MP telephoto with a 65mm focal length, that can optically zoom in up to 2.5 times. There’s a new wide camera with a f/1.6 aperture and a new OIS system. The wide sensor is also 47 per cent larger, which combines with the lower aperture for 87 per cent better low-light performance. A full and more in-depth review of the new models will be covered later this week.

